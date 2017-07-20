Deer Isle taxes nudge up slightly

News Feature

by Faith DeAmbrose

Taxpayers in Deer Isle will pay an additional 25 cents for every $1,000 of valuation in 2017. Tax bills are being mailed out, and this year’s mill rate is .02125 or $21.25 per $1,000 of value, up from $21 in 2016.



In Deer Isle the municipal budget was up by about $100,000, and while the school budget decreased overall, Deer Isle’s share increased, said Selectman Lew Ellis, to drive the cost to the town up by $7,000 per month.



Taxes are due October 31.



Town manager search

“Résumés are coming in” for the currently advertised town manager position, said Ellis, and at the board of selectmen’s July 20 meeting, members of an advisory committee will be formed to assist with the process. Ellis said the advisory committee will review résumés and make recommendations to the selectmen. “We will keep looking until we find the right town candidate,” said Ellis.

