News Feature

Sedgwick
Originally published in The Weekly Packet, July 20, 2017
Bluff Head Preserve in Sedgwick

View

View overlooking the Bagaduce River.

Photo by Shiloh Eaton

by Shiloh Eaton

Located in Sedgwick just down Rope Ferry Road, the Bluff Head Preserve was opened in 2016. The preserve consists of four short trails that combine to make a one-mile hike. Varied topography and amazing stonework bring the hiker through the moderate trail and to the top for a panoramic view of the Bagaduce River.

Rating: Moderate
Location: .2 mi. down Rope Ferry Rd., Sedgwick
Time: 30 min
Length: 1.2 mi


GALLERY — Bluff Head Preserve
Age old rock

Age old rock with fallen tree.

Photo by Shiloh Eaton
View

View overlooking the Bagaduce River.

Photo by Shiloh Eaton
Blue Hill Heritage Trust sign

Blue Hill Heritage Trust sign indicating the beginning of the trail.

Photo by Shiloh Eaton
Wildflowers

Wildflowers growing along the trail.

Photo by Shiloh Eaton
