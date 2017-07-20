All that glitters: Jeweler opens doors in village

News Feature

by Tevlin Schuetz

“The parade is awesome. It’s exciting but also chaotic.”



So said jeweler Devta Doolan of the 4th of July parade through Deer Isle village, in a phone interview the day before. He was preparing his newly-opened shop, hoping to welcome a healthy pulse of parade-goers on the holiday.



While this was the first time Doolan has participated in the event as a shopkeeper in town, he is no stranger to the traditional celebration, having attended the parade regularly in the past as a longtime seasonal visitor.



Living on the Island and manning his own shop during the warmer months of the year has been a dream a long time in the making for Doolan. He was born in New Zealand, where he spent most of his childhood. When he was 11, his family moved to Connecticut when his father took a job in New York City. Later, Doolan attended Clark University in Worcester, Mass., where he lived for a few years before moving to Portland in 1978, where he has resided ever since.



Doolan became enamored of jewelry making during his college years, when he took a jewelry class. “I took to it like a fish to water,” he said, and he set up a workbench at the foot of his bed in the dwelling he shared with fellow students.



“I fell absolutely in love with the process,” Doolan said, adding that he has supported himself by making jewelry ever since.



His pieces are shown in galleries in New England as well as California, New Mexico, Illinois and other places, and precious and semi-precious stones are featured in his work.



Doolan’s favorite part of the process is setting the stones, he said, which involves the careful hammering of metal over the stones’ edges. While there can occasionally be challenges in implementing designs, Doolan never suffers from a lack of ideas. “I am really fortunate in that I have no shortage of designs I can make,” he said.



“A lot of [inspiration] comes from the ocean … and the patterns of water. I need to be around the water a lot,” Doolan said. He also is visually inspired by flowers because his mother was an avid gardener, he said.



Doolan’s connection with the Island goes back decades. His family “stumbled upon” Castine years ago while traveling through the area, he recalled, and they returned to the area each summer—working their way down the Peninsula every time, Doolan said—and eventually crossed the bridge to the Island. Doolan became acquainted with Haystack when his younger brother worked there during the 1970s. Doolan the older took his first class in 1987 and continued regular study at the school through the early 1990s, he said.



“I’m basically self-taught … but took a lot of classes with really great teachers at Haystack. I have a strong spiritual-emotional connection with the school.”



Doolan leapt at the opportunity to open a store in the village, and he bought the building at 3 Main Street last summer, he said. Renovation work on the early 1900s-era edifice began in October and included the demolition of a back room added in the ’40s or ’50s. Doolan had a deck built on the remaining footprint, and he opened up the building’s interior to create a space that is welcoming, he said.



He praised the work of Walter Kumiega and Cedar Lane Construction and said the contractors “were absolutely phenomenal” in helping him to achieve his vision for the building.



His shop contains the work of a number of artists, using a variety of media and representative of the fine art and crafts community here. In addition to two cases of his own jewelry, Doolan set up six cases for other artists’ work, and his shop also features work by potters, glass blowers, metal sculptors and painters. There are vintage paintings and other objects for sale as well, he said.



“I love other people’s jewelry, and now I have the opportunity to sell jewelry of people I’ve known and dealt with for years. I have to repeatedly pinch myself … that it’s actually all happening,” he said.



Doolan wanted to make sure there is something for everyone, so he carefully chose work priced across a broad range, from very affordable to very expensive, he said.



There is even a LEGO play area for kids on-site as well, he said.



“This is my first time having a shop. I’m excited and a little nervous,” Doolan said, but he added that sales have been good so far. “I’m absolutely delighted to be here.”



The Devta Doolan Studio is located at 3 Main Street in the village and is open Monday through Saturday, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Sunday, 2 to 5 p.m. Doolan plans to be open for business through the summer into October, he said. For more information call 917-361-1861 or visit devtadoolan.com.

