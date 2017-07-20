Stonington parking limits, enforcement begin July 24

News Feature

by Faith DeAmbrose

Seasonal parking limits of four hours on Hagen Dock and Main Street will begin July 24. Enforcement of these and all other parking ordinance violations will be done by the Hancock County Sheriff’s Office.



In March, voters allocated $6,000 with the understanding the town would amend its existing contract with the sheriff’s office for ordinance enforcement.



While seasonal parking limits, which are specific to the individual spaces, are the newest additions to the ordinance, they are not the only restrictions. Marked loading zones, used for off-loading supplies are often misused, said Town Manager Kathleen Billings, and those will also be enforced. According to the ordinance, “Commercial trucks shall load and unload in designated loading or unloading areas only.”



Twenty-four hour parking limits, as designated throughout town, will also be enforced.



Sheriff’s deputies will cover the town in various ways, including dedicated time and random patrols as they do now although Billings would not divulge their schedule. She said deputies would work with the community and commercial delivery drivers initially to modify behavior until people “were acclimated” to the new, or newly enforced, rules.



Seasonal four-hour parking limits will be in effect from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. June through September.



What does enforcement look like?



According to the ordinance, officers can give tickets. “Each officer shall attach to such vehicle a notice to the owner or operator thereof that such vehicle has been parked in violation of the provisions of this ordinance.”



There is also a penalty. “A violation of this ordinance is a civil violation punishable by a fine of $50. Any person charged with a violation of this ordinance may waive court action by paying a fee of $25 to the Town Office within 10 days of this violation.”



Next steps



The parking changes and increased enforcement are only part of the work the town is doing as part of a comprehensive approach to curbing the summer parking swell, said Billings. The town road crew is enhancing the path from Pink Street to Memorial Lane, which leads to the community center and ball field. The path will be improved for pedestrian traffic and will not accommodate vehicles.

