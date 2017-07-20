News Feature

The Peninsula Originally published in Castine Patriot, July 20, 2017 and Island Ad-Vantages, July 20, 2017 and The Weekly Packet, July 20, 2017 Historical societies plan special weekend

by Faith DeAmbrose

The annual historical societies’ summer event, Touring Through Time, falls on Saturday, July 29 and Sunday, July 30.



Each summer, historical societies across the state open their doors for the weekend, and a window into what life, and artifacts, were like in the past. Local societies will showcase their summer exhibits and permanent collections, alongside demonstrations and refreshments.



Tasting Thru Time returns to the Blue Hill Historical Society on Water Street, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturday, July 29, featuring recipes and samples from the town’s past generations.



Brooklin Keeping Society, at 23 Bay Road, is open from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. both weekend days, showing photos and history of local canneries and steamboats, shops, stores and inns.



In Brooksville, July 29, join a narrated “Touring Through Time” Bus Tour following the book Brooksville: Then and Now around the Coastal Road onto Cape Rosier for a special brown bag lunch at a historic sea captain’s house. Bus leaves the Brooksville Elementary School at 10 a.m. (1527 Coastal Road). Call for reservations and more information: 326-8257. Ticket Price includes lunch.



Castine Historical Society, on the town common on Court Street, is open 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturday and 1 to 4 p.m. on Sunday.



At the turn of the last century, summer visitors began arriving in significant numbers on Deer Isle—people “from away,” they were called, or “the summer people,” or “rusticators.” Touring Through Time will tell their story at the Deer Isle-Stonington Historical Society on Sunday, July 30, from 1 to 4 p.m., using documents and photos from the archives, printing and blacksmithing demonstrations and, at 3 p.m., what the “summer people” ate, with Sandy Oliver. There will be suitable music and light refreshments all afternoon.



Penobscot Historical Society is open Saturday from 1 to 4 p.m. for an open house, along with a bake sale.



Visit the grounds and buildings of the Sedgwick-Brooklin Historical Society on Route 172 in Sedgwick on Sunday from 1 to 4 p.m. A special exhibit of women’s clothing, taken from the society’s and a private collection, will be on display and refreshments will be served. On Saturday, special presentations at 10 a.m. and 12 p.m. by Diana Marston Wood on the Sargentville’s new Digital Historical Archive, with refreshments, will be held at the Sargentville Chapel on Reach Road.

