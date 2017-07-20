Castine celebrates French heritage

News Feature

Young visitors to Bastille Day put their own spin on cake decorating on the town common.

by Monique Labbe

Just over 310 people dressed in all white during Bastille Day’s “Picnic en Blanc” dinner to highlight a full day of celebrating France’s national holiday on July 14. Court Street was lined with a long table from the corner of the street to Witherle Memorial Library during the second annual dinner.



The third annual Castine celebration started with a French toast breakfast, followed by a lecture series at Emerson Hall featuring talks by Harold Prims, Hans Carlson, Marie Girouard and Raymond Pelletier. The lectures discussed the history of the French and Native American cultures within the area, both historically and now.



Castine traces its French heritage to the Baron de St. Castin. His marriage to Wabanaki Chief Madockawando’s daughter permanently linked the French and Native American cultures, according to a news release.



Young visitors to the Bastille Day celebrations were treated to cake decorating and visits from superheroes and Disney characters on the town common, and walking tours of the town were offered throughout the day.



The Castine Inn, in coordination with Maine Maritime Academy’s Sodexo Food Services, had chef and Sodexo Catering Manager Diana Hallen on hand to cook up fresh sea scallops served on greens and topped with a blueberry vinaigrette.



The Wilson Museum highlighted its French Paleolithic collection to show the town’s connection to the French culture and also made hand-churned French vanilla ice cream in the afternoon.



The Dyce Head Lighthouse tours set a record during the day, with 350 visitors coming to the lighthouse in the three hours the tours were offered.



The day was capped off with performances by the Castine Town Band and Acadian Aces.

