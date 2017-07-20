Brooklin gift shop turns over new ‘Leaf’

News Feature

by Cora Curtis

Last spring, Betsy’s Sunflower, a popular kitchen and assorted goods store, decided to permanently close shop. But, shortly after the announcement was made, an acquaintance with a dream pitched an offer to Betsy that she gladly accepted.



A longtime employee of The Meadow of Blue Hill, Anne Dentino has been working in retail all her life. She and her husband moved to the peninsula 17 years ago after uprooting themselves from Concord, Mass.



It has been a lifelong dream of hers to own her own store, she said, and a friend who knew this reached out to tell her the news about Betsy’s Sunflower, suggesting that she buy it. Dentino said she did not take the suggestion seriously at first but then realized it was an opportunity she should not pass by. Betsy had not been planning on passing the reins to someone else until Dentino presented herself. She has since renamed the shop Leaf and Anna, where she’s been busy at work.



Leaf and Anna carries a large portion of the same inventory that the previous shop did, including kitchenware, bar-ware, cutlery, picnic-ware, table linens, and other housewarming items. The shop is also packed with a wide selection of books, stuffed animals, apparel, cards, as well as bath and body products. It is easy to get lost in the colorful displays kept well stocked by Dentino.



Leaf and Anna supports many local artists by selling their work. According to Dentino there is a steady stream of artists asking her to carry their lines and she is happy to oblige. Leaf and Anna has the honor of being one of the only places where you can buy merchandise, produced by Jenny Meade, that features original artwork by the late Holly Meade, who Dentino came to be acquainted with when they were neighbors in Sedgwick. Although Leaf and Anna has only been open for a few weeks, Dentino says that she has had to fight to keep her shelves stocked. She is in awe of the strong support she has received from the Brooklin community and has many to thank for bringing her dream into reality. Leaf and Anna is firmly planted where it was once Betsy’s Sunflower, neighboring the fresh-faced Brooklin General Store. You can find them at www.facebook.com/leafandanna/ or 359-5030.

