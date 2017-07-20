Blue Hill Co-op meets $500k goal with month to spare

News Feature

by Anne Berleant

The member-owned Blue Hill Co-op needed to raise over $282,000 in local investments by August 16 to meet a one-year, $500,000 deadline required by FundME, the Maine program offered by the Office of Securities designed to help grow small businesses.



No problem.



A May 24 mailing to members raised the investment funds needed, with a little to spare. The co-op announced on July 17 that it had sold $501,200 in shares to 127 co-op owners since the mailing. The fundraising is for a planned relocation to a new, 12,000 square foot store on 5.5 acres on South Street purchased in 2014.



“It feels good that the community is stepping up and supporting the vision we have,” Co-op Board President Mia Strong said.



While the first phase of its investment has been met, Maine residents still have about four weeks to invest in the co-op under FundME, which plans a million-dollar expansion to a new South Street location. After August 16, investment opportunities will be opened to out-of-state investors.



“We are working hard at implementing a way to give our out-of-state Co-op members an opportunity to participate in making an investment,” General Manager Kevin Gadsby stated in a letter to co-op members posted on the store’s website.



The new store, designed by architect Bruce Stahnke, will front South Street, with parking on the side, in an effort to make South Street more pedestrian friendly, which is also the goal of Blue Hill Community Development, a fairly new 501(c)(3) local organization.



The co-op hopes to break ground on the store in 2018.



“I think [meeting the phase I goal] is a great indicator,” Strong said. “We know it’s just the first step.”

