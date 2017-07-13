WindowDressers now accepting orders

News Feature

Reduce heating costs by more than 20 percent and conserve fuel by buying and inserting transparent, insulating panels in your window openings. These panels fit snugly into the inside of window frames, are lightweight, inexpensive and can be removed and reinstalled year after year, according to a news release.



The window frames are produced by WindowDressers, a nonprofit Maine-based organization that has produced thousands of frames since 2012. The assembly of the inserts is done by volunteers working at a Community Build which will take place on Deer Isle at St. Brendan the Navigator Episcopal Church during the third week of September.



WindowDressers reserves 22-25 percent of the inserts for Special Low-Income Pricing, available for up to 10 pine inserts per season. That translates to a free insert being available for a household that can’t afford them for every 5 inserts that are paid for in full. St. Brendan’s has set aside some funds to further help finance the purchase of inserts for households on Deer Isle.



Now is the time to contact Window Dressers at windowdressers.org or (207) 596-3073 to order window inserts. Your inquiry will be redirected to the local trained measuring team who will arrange an appointment with you to measure your window openings. The measurements go into a computer program that ultimately directs a cutting machine in Rockland to cut the framing pieces in way that generates almost no waste of wood.



The end of July is the deadline for placing orders. If you have questions, call or email Jo Jacob at 348-6997 or josephinejacob30@gmail.com or Skip Greenlaw at 460-1260 or skipg@midmaine.com. You can find more information about this product at www.windowdressers.org. To view the inserts, visit St. Brendan’s Church, at 627 North Deer Isle Road in Deer Isle on Tuesday, Wednesday, or Friday afternoons. Also, measurers will have a sample insert with them when they come to take measurements for the frames.



Bringing community volunteers together is what makes this program work. There are many ways to help during the week of the build, such as unloading the truckload of building materials; assembling the inserts; cooking or baking something for one of the breakfasts or lunches; delivering completed inserts to someone who can’t pick them up; vacuuming the hall each day of the build; doing dishes, making phone calls and so on. Everyone ordering inserts is asked to join other volunteers in this community project. News about signing up to volunteer will come out later in the summer.

