News Feature

Stonington Originally published in Castine Patriot, July 13, 2017 and Island Ad-Vantages, July 13, 2017 and The Weekly Packet, July 13, 2017 Opera House Arts presents The Fantasticks!

Tickets are going quickly for Opera House Arts’ production of the longest running musical in Broadway history, Tom Jones and Harvey Schmidt’s The Fantasticks!



In this beloved musical, Matt and Luisa have fallen in love against the wishes of their feuding fathers and a modern-day Romeo and Juliet unfolds, with plenty of comedy and drama, moonlight and magic. Memories will be made and sparked again as Schmidt & Jones’ beloved songs “Try to Remember” and “Soon It’s Gonna Rain” fill the Stonington Opera House.



This production features an innovative staging of the play, with actors performing musical instruments onstage, along with acrobatic movement and dance. The cast includes Jonathan Mastro, Rachel Benbow Murdy, Steve Barkhimer, Taylor Forsmo, Rory Boyd, John Lincoln, and OHA acting interns Jessie Walker and Callie Jacks.



The Fantasticks takes place at the Stonington Opera House. Tickets may be purchased online at operahousearts.org or by calling 367-2788. Deer Isle students may attend all Opera House Arts productions for free. Performances are scheduled for July 20, 21 and 22 at 7 p.m., July 23 at 4 p.m., July 27, 28 and 29 at 7 p.m. and July 30 at 4 p.m.

