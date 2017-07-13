BHHT releases regional trail guide

News Feature

The Blue Hill Heritage Trust has just completed the year-and-a-half-long project of creating an extensive regional trail guide. The new 60-page booklet, “From Bucksport to Stonington, Hiking Trails and Public Access Points of the Greater Blue Hill Peninsula,” includes trails, public water access points and preserves from four local land trusts, state and municipal properties.



“The purpose of this guide is to showcase the many outdoor recreational opportunities we have in the region,” Chrissy Allen, development director at BHHT, said in a news release. “So many people who live and visit in this area are unaware of how many hiking trails and preserves there are, or have difficulty locating a public spot to launch a kayak, go swimming or fishing, or find lands open to hunting. This guide will provide all that information, while also shedding light on the important work these various groups are doing in their areas. We hope the community, and visitors, will not only use this guide to explore more of the region, but also consider supporting the organizations that help make it such a wonderful place to live and visit.”



Blue Hill Heritage Trust’s staff produced the guide, with cooperation from Great Pond Mountain Conservation Trust, Island Heritage Trust and Maine Coast Heritage Trust.



The guide can be purchased at BHHT’s office, as well as other locations and is free to current members of BHHT. Thanks to grant funding for the project from Maine Community Foundation, The Onion Foundation and Maine Coast Heritage Trust, BHHT will be able to donate a trail guide to every elementary school age family on the Blue Hill Peninsula. Parents are invited to stop by BHHT’s office at 157 Hinckley Ridge Road in Blue Hill to pick up a complimentary copy for their family.



For more information about the guide, or the work of Blue Hill Heritage Trust, visit bluehillheritagetrust.org or call 374-5118.

