Adams School search for principal continues

News Feature

by Monique Labbe

The hiring process for a new principal, vocal music teacher and cook is in full swing at the Adams School. During a board meeting on July 7, school board members and Union 93 Superintendent Mark Hurvitt formed hiring committees to begin the interview process. The goal for all three positions is to have nominations for hire at the August 11 school board meeting.



Hurvitt said he has received about 10 applications for the principal position, many of which seemed like “excellent” candidates.



“I feel confident that the next principal is in this pile,” he said.



Of the 10 applicants, Hurvitt noted that only four or five of them fit the qualifications and have the right credentials. Hurvitt will now schedule interviews with those candidates in front of a committee composed of nine individuals. The committee includes Hurvitt, board members Alyssa Radcliffe, Joe Spinazola and Kathy MacArthur, as well as teachers Tracy Lameyer, Deletra Schamle and Heather Trainor. One parent and one community member will also be part of the committee. The interviews are scheduled for July 18 at the school.



During the June school board meeting, when conversations about hiring a new principal first started, Spinazola assured parents and teachers that the board was not in any hurry to hire somebody simply for the sake of hiring. Spinazola reiterated that point on Friday.



“Again, we aren’t in a rush to fill a body,” he said. “If there isn’t a consensus, then none of the candidates are the right person for the job. That being said, I think there are some great people in this pile [of applications].”

