Penboscot Bay Press Compass Logo

Penobscot Bay Press
Community Information Services

PBP Media

News Feature

Deer Isle
Originally published in Island Ad-Vantages, July 13, 2017
Stonington Lobster Boat Race Results

Uncle’s UFO

Andy Gove raced Uncle’s UFO to a first-place finish in its class at the Stonington Lobster Boat Races on July 9.

Photo by Anne Berleant Order prints of selected PBP photos.

WORK BOATS UNDER 24 FEET

Race 1 - CLASS A Skiffs 16-feet and under with outboards up to 30 hp, Operator 16 years and younger:

Guess What, Kolbe Hardy

Little Bugger, Jacob Clough

No Position Given:

Blue Balls, Caleb Hardie

—, Thomas Hutchinson

Rock Star, Addie Tripp

Race 2 – CLASS B Inboards, outboards or out-drives, 31 to 90 hp:

Mad Man Marine, Ian Adair

Just a Dream, Edgar Robbins

Miss Max, Jeremy Eaton

Sir Gavin, Dick Eaton

No Position Given:

—, Doug Hanson

—, Ryan Woolsey

Mr. Powers, Austin Lunt

Sea Weed, Kaleb Campbell

—, Robert Ray

My Kassandra, Travis Dammier

The Bruise, Bennett Gray

—, Josh James

Race 3 – CLASS C Inboards, outboards or out-drives, 90 hp and over:

U-2, Robbie Eaton

Full Second, Steven Osgood

What’s Next, Kevin Hornby

No Position Given:

Just a Dream, Edgar Robbins

Katherline, Stanley Beckman

Bad Buoy, Connor Knowlton

Race 4 – Johns Bay Boat Co. Race

Emma & Andrew, Ben Weed

Sari Ann, Vance Bunker

Resolute, Ryan Larrabee

Rhum, Alan Hill

Khristy Michelle, John R. Williams

GAS POWERED WORK BOATS 24 FEET AND UP

Race 5 – Gasoline Class A – 4 & 6 cylinder 24 feet and over:

No entrants

Race 6 - Gasoline Class B - V-8 up to 375 cid, 24 feet and up:

Dominic L., Nicholas Eaton

J. T. Bean, Michael Clayton

Race 7 - Gasoline Class C - V-8, 376 to 525 cid, 24 to 28 feet:

Black Diamond, Randy Durkee

Race 8 - Gasoline Class D - V-8, 376 and over, 28 feet and over.

Little Girls, Shawn Alley

Race 9 - Gasoline Class E - V-8, Over 525 cid, 28 feet and over, superchargers/Turbos.

No entrants

Race 10 - Wooden Boat Race (Any hp, up to 35’11”)

Little Girls, Shawn Alley

Race 11 - Wooden Boat Race (Any hp, 36’ and over)

Resolute, Ryan Larrabee

Emma & Andrew, Ben Weed

Sari Ann, Vance Bunker

Khristy Michelle, John R. Williams

DIESEL POWERED WORK BOATS 24 FEET AND UP

Race 12 - Diesel Class A - Up to 235 hp, 24 to 31 feet:

Ledge Hammer, Avery Waterman

Riley Elizabeth, Ryan Hayward

Black Thundah II, Brandon Murphy

Race 13 - Diesel Class B, Up to 235 hp, 32 feet to 39 feet 11 inches.

Lady Alyssa, Keith Dunham

Hello Darlin’ II, Cory McDonald

Defiant, Zachary Carter

She Don’t Mind, Craig Smith

No Position Given:

Flyin’ High, Lucas Yurchick

Taurus Two, Robert Ray

Miss Nell, Kurt Ciomei

Race 14 - Diesel Class C, 236 to 335 hp, 24 to 33 feet.

Kimberly Belle, Sidney Eaton

White Lightning, Daniel Eaton

Cat Sass, Julie Eaton

Intuition, Tony Bray

Race 15 - Diesel Class D, 236 to 335 hp, 34 feet to 39 feet 11 inches.

Traveler, Garrett Bates

Priorities, Richard Quinn

Samantha Erin, Robin Dunham

Race 16 - Diesel Class E, 336 to 435 hp, 24 to 33 feet.

Miss Katie, Nick Wiberg

Deuces Wild, Kevin Clough

Sea Trek, —

Alivia Grace, Tim Parker

Race 17 - Diesel Class F, 336 to 435 hp, 34 feet to 39 feet 11 inches.

Heat 1:

Ms. Rose, Ed Torosian

Band-it, Parker Murphy

Wicked, Justin Boyce

No Position Given:

Dillion James, Dillion Ames

Best Addiction, Michael Farnham II

Hooligan, Deven Haskell

Mary Louise 3, Gunnar Lymburner

Heat 2:

Calypso, Royce Fifield

Hooligan, Deven Haskell

Gypsy Queen, Kevin Oliver

No Position Given:

Addie’s Way, John Lymburner

Tsunami, James Jones

Z-III, Michelle MacDonald

Lady Joelle, James Hardie Jr.

Master Myles, Richard Bubar Jr.

Finals:

Ms. Rose, Ed Torosian

Calypso, Royce Fifield

Hooligan, Deven Haskell

Race 18 - Diesel Class G, 436 to 550 hp, 28 to 35 feet.

Right Stuff, Dana Beal

Seacock, Todd Ritchie

Jaylin Lucas, Johnathan Jones

Mistress, Ryan Marves

Lorena B., Ellen Bunker

Bugaboo, Charlie Bean

Race 19 - Diesel Class H, 436 to 550 hp, 36 feet to 39 feet 11 inches.

Miss Maddison, Adam McDonald

Enginuity, Brian Tripp

First Team, Travis Otis

Daddy’s Gem, Jason Clough

Race 20 - Diesel Class I, 551 to 700 hp, 28 to 35 feet.

Margaret E., Patrick Faulkingham

Misty, Chris Smith

Race 21 - Diesel Class J, 551 to 700 hp, 36 feet to 39 feet 11 inches.

Uncle’s UFO, Andrew Gove

Hard Goins, Jason McDonald

Defiance, Brian Eaton

Sarah Oakley, Josh Hatch

Elizabeth Grace, Jay Clough

Race 22 - Diesel Class K, 701 to 900 hp, 28 feet to 39 feet 11 inches.

Blue Eyed Girl, Andrew Taylor

Lisa Marie, Gary Genthner

La Bella Vita, Jeff Eaton

Long Faces, Geoffrey Barrett

Race 23 - Diesel Class L, 901 hp and over, 28 feet to 39 feet 11 inches.

Wild Wild West, Cameron Crawford

Motivation, Tom Clemons

Miss Karlee, Ed Shirley

Race 24 - Diesel Class M(A), 40 feet and over, up to 500 hp.

Old School, Chris Pope

Khristy Michelle, John R. Williams

Sea Urchin, Alan Knowlton

Movin’ On, Tim Eaton

Race 25 - Diesel Class M(B), 40 feet and over, 501 to 750 hp.

Kimberly Ann, Eric Beal

Bella Grace, Fred Herson

Lettie Elise, Eben Wilson

Kimberly Alison, Baren Yurchick

Catch 22, Johnson Boyce

Resurrection, Phil Torrey

Race 26 - Diesel Class N, 40 feet and over, 750 hp and over.

Jacalwa, Marshall Spear

Sunday Money, Murray Thompson

Jarsulan 4, Brent Oliver

Avery & Alden, Jeromy Simmons

Age Quod Agis, Carroll Staples

Race 27 – Deer Isle-Stonington Exhibition

La Bella Vita, Jeff Eaton

Jarsulan 4, Brent Oliver

Jaylin Lucas, Johnathan Jones

Race 28 - Gasoline Free for All:

Little Girls, Shawn Alley

Black Diamond, Randy Durkee

Race 29 - Diesel Free for All:

Wild Wild West, Cameron Crawford

Motivation, Tom Clemons

Blue Eyed Girl, Andrew Taylor

Race 30 - Jimmy Stevens Cup – Fastest Working Lobster Boat.

Miss Karlee, Ed Shirley

Blue Eyed Girl, Andrew Taylor

Lisa Marie, Gary Genthner

Race 31 - Fastest Lobster Boat Afloat

Little Girls, Shawn Alley

Wild Wild West, Cameron Crawford


Penobscot Bay Press Community News Castine Patriot Island Ad-Vantages The Weekly Packet Visitor's Portal
Penboscot Bay Press Compass Logo

Penobscot Bay Press Community Information Services
Contact UsSubscribeAdvertise With Us
207-367-2200 • P.O. Box 36, Stonington, ME 04681 • info@pbp.me