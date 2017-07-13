Stonington Lobster Boat Race Results

News Feature

Andy Gove raced Uncle’s UFO to a first-place finish in its class at the Stonington Lobster Boat Races on July 9.

WORK BOATS UNDER 24 FEET



Race 1 - CLASS A Skiffs 16-feet and under with outboards up to 30 hp, Operator 16 years and younger:



Guess What, Kolbe Hardy



Little Bugger, Jacob Clough



No Position Given:



Blue Balls, Caleb Hardie



—, Thomas Hutchinson



Rock Star, Addie Tripp



Race 2 – CLASS B Inboards, outboards or out-drives, 31 to 90 hp:



Mad Man Marine, Ian Adair



Just a Dream, Edgar Robbins



Miss Max, Jeremy Eaton



Sir Gavin, Dick Eaton



No Position Given:



—, Doug Hanson



—, Ryan Woolsey



Mr. Powers, Austin Lunt



Sea Weed, Kaleb Campbell



—, Robert Ray



My Kassandra, Travis Dammier



The Bruise, Bennett Gray



—, Josh James



Race 3 – CLASS C Inboards, outboards or out-drives, 90 hp and over:



U-2, Robbie Eaton



Full Second, Steven Osgood



What’s Next, Kevin Hornby



No Position Given:



Just a Dream, Edgar Robbins



Katherline, Stanley Beckman



Bad Buoy, Connor Knowlton



Race 4 – Johns Bay Boat Co. Race



Emma & Andrew, Ben Weed



Sari Ann, Vance Bunker



Resolute, Ryan Larrabee



Rhum, Alan Hill



Khristy Michelle, John R. Williams



GAS POWERED WORK BOATS 24 FEET AND UP



Race 5 – Gasoline Class A – 4 & 6 cylinder 24 feet and over:



No entrants



Race 6 - Gasoline Class B - V-8 up to 375 cid, 24 feet and up:



Dominic L., Nicholas Eaton



J. T. Bean, Michael Clayton



Race 7 - Gasoline Class C - V-8, 376 to 525 cid, 24 to 28 feet:



Black Diamond, Randy Durkee



Race 8 - Gasoline Class D - V-8, 376 and over, 28 feet and over.



Little Girls, Shawn Alley



Race 9 - Gasoline Class E - V-8, Over 525 cid, 28 feet and over, superchargers/Turbos.



No entrants



Race 10 - Wooden Boat Race (Any hp, up to 35’11”)



Little Girls, Shawn Alley



Race 11 - Wooden Boat Race (Any hp, 36’ and over)



Resolute, Ryan Larrabee



Emma & Andrew, Ben Weed



Sari Ann, Vance Bunker



Khristy Michelle, John R. Williams



DIESEL POWERED WORK BOATS 24 FEET AND UP



Race 12 - Diesel Class A - Up to 235 hp, 24 to 31 feet:



Ledge Hammer, Avery Waterman



Riley Elizabeth, Ryan Hayward



Black Thundah II, Brandon Murphy



Race 13 - Diesel Class B, Up to 235 hp, 32 feet to 39 feet 11 inches.



Lady Alyssa, Keith Dunham



Hello Darlin’ II, Cory McDonald



Defiant, Zachary Carter



She Don’t Mind, Craig Smith



No Position Given:



Flyin’ High, Lucas Yurchick



Taurus Two, Robert Ray



Miss Nell, Kurt Ciomei



Race 14 - Diesel Class C, 236 to 335 hp, 24 to 33 feet.



Kimberly Belle, Sidney Eaton



White Lightning, Daniel Eaton



Cat Sass, Julie Eaton



Intuition, Tony Bray



Race 15 - Diesel Class D, 236 to 335 hp, 34 feet to 39 feet 11 inches.



Traveler, Garrett Bates



Priorities, Richard Quinn



Samantha Erin, Robin Dunham



Race 16 - Diesel Class E, 336 to 435 hp, 24 to 33 feet.



Miss Katie, Nick Wiberg



Deuces Wild, Kevin Clough



Sea Trek, —



Alivia Grace, Tim Parker



Race 17 - Diesel Class F, 336 to 435 hp, 34 feet to 39 feet 11 inches.



Heat 1:



Ms. Rose, Ed Torosian



Band-it, Parker Murphy



Wicked, Justin Boyce



No Position Given:



Dillion James, Dillion Ames



Best Addiction, Michael Farnham II



Hooligan, Deven Haskell



Mary Louise 3, Gunnar Lymburner



Heat 2:



Calypso, Royce Fifield



Hooligan, Deven Haskell



Gypsy Queen, Kevin Oliver



No Position Given:



Addie’s Way, John Lymburner



Tsunami, James Jones



Z-III, Michelle MacDonald



Lady Joelle, James Hardie Jr.



Master Myles, Richard Bubar Jr.



Finals:



Ms. Rose, Ed Torosian



Calypso, Royce Fifield



Hooligan, Deven Haskell



Race 18 - Diesel Class G, 436 to 550 hp, 28 to 35 feet.



Right Stuff, Dana Beal



Seacock, Todd Ritchie



Jaylin Lucas, Johnathan Jones



Mistress, Ryan Marves



Lorena B., Ellen Bunker



Bugaboo, Charlie Bean



Race 19 - Diesel Class H, 436 to 550 hp, 36 feet to 39 feet 11 inches.



Miss Maddison, Adam McDonald



Enginuity, Brian Tripp



First Team, Travis Otis



Daddy’s Gem, Jason Clough



Race 20 - Diesel Class I, 551 to 700 hp, 28 to 35 feet.



Margaret E., Patrick Faulkingham



Misty, Chris Smith



Race 21 - Diesel Class J, 551 to 700 hp, 36 feet to 39 feet 11 inches.



Uncle’s UFO, Andrew Gove



Hard Goins, Jason McDonald



Defiance, Brian Eaton



Sarah Oakley, Josh Hatch



Elizabeth Grace, Jay Clough



Race 22 - Diesel Class K, 701 to 900 hp, 28 feet to 39 feet 11 inches.



Blue Eyed Girl, Andrew Taylor



Lisa Marie, Gary Genthner



La Bella Vita, Jeff Eaton



Long Faces, Geoffrey Barrett



Race 23 - Diesel Class L, 901 hp and over, 28 feet to 39 feet 11 inches.



Wild Wild West, Cameron Crawford



Motivation, Tom Clemons



Miss Karlee, Ed Shirley



Race 24 - Diesel Class M(A), 40 feet and over, up to 500 hp.



Old School, Chris Pope



Khristy Michelle, John R. Williams



Sea Urchin, Alan Knowlton



Movin’ On, Tim Eaton



Race 25 - Diesel Class M(B), 40 feet and over, 501 to 750 hp.



Kimberly Ann, Eric Beal



Bella Grace, Fred Herson



Lettie Elise, Eben Wilson



Kimberly Alison, Baren Yurchick



Catch 22, Johnson Boyce



Resurrection, Phil Torrey



Race 26 - Diesel Class N, 40 feet and over, 750 hp and over.



Jacalwa, Marshall Spear



Sunday Money, Murray Thompson



Jarsulan 4, Brent Oliver



Avery & Alden, Jeromy Simmons



Age Quod Agis, Carroll Staples



Race 27 – Deer Isle-Stonington Exhibition



La Bella Vita, Jeff Eaton



Jarsulan 4, Brent Oliver



Jaylin Lucas, Johnathan Jones



Race 28 - Gasoline Free for All:



Little Girls, Shawn Alley



Black Diamond, Randy Durkee



Race 29 - Diesel Free for All:



Wild Wild West, Cameron Crawford



Motivation, Tom Clemons



Blue Eyed Girl, Andrew Taylor



Race 30 - Jimmy Stevens Cup – Fastest Working Lobster Boat.



Miss Karlee, Ed Shirley



Blue Eyed Girl, Andrew Taylor



Lisa Marie, Gary Genthner



Race 31 - Fastest Lobster Boat Afloat



Little Girls, Shawn Alley



Wild Wild West, Cameron Crawford

