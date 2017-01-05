Union 76 withdrawal discussions on hold, not over

News Feature

by Anne Berleant

Two of the three schools that make up Union 76 continue to discuss withdrawing from the union but, for right now, the issue is taking a back seat to crafting 2017-18 budgets.



The Brooklin and Sedgwick school boards have discussed options outside of Union 76 at meetings and community forums for over a year, and have both set the issue on their agendas, this time for February board meetings.



The third Union 76 district, Deer Isle-Stonington CSD 13, is in favor of continuing the union in its current structure, board members have said, and a 2016 community survey indicated most citizens agree.



Union 76 Superintendent Chris Elkington spoke with Union 93 Superintendent Mark Hurvitt on how open that union would be to adding schools, at the Brooklin and Sedgwick boards’ request, and reported back to both boards in December.



“Union 93 is always open to any opportunity,” Elkington told the Sedgwick board. “The ball is in Sedgwick’s court if they would like to put a proposal together for a discussion.” Joining schools would be responsible for extra administrative costs, he added, but specific financial numbers “would be pure speculation. You have to have the conversation with them.”



Hurvitt echoed those words. “If somebody makes up their minds that Union 93 is what they want to do, a letter would go from their board chair to our board chair,” he told The Weekly Packet on January 3, with a meeting then proposed by the Union 93 board chairman for discussion. In addition, special legislative action would be needed to join because adding a school to an existing school union is illegal under state law.



Hurvitt said his conversation with Elkington was similar to ones he had with former Union 76 Superintendent Mark Jenkins and CSD 13 board member Skip Greenlaw.



Elkington has been superintendent for less than a year, and part of the formal job description had included the ability to help navigate the process of a school leaving the union. However, he has also worked to bring the union together, holding regular union board meetings and starting board workshops to improve communication among the three separate school boards.



“Chris [Elkington] is really giving it all to see if this can work. We’re moving forward and we’re making good progress,” Brooklin School Board Chairman Paige Morse told The Packet on January 3.



“But,” she noted, “the union structure in itself is flawed. I think we’re in a wait-and-see mode. Nothing real negative has happened. On the other side, nothing real positive has happened.”



Joining Union 93 is only one option that both school boards continue to explore. Other choices are forming an alternative organizational structure (AOS), or becoming an independent district, the option mentioned most frequently in Brooklin.



For Sedgwick, cost is at the forefront: “At some point, I just want to know the costs,” member Liz True said, “so we can compare it to what we’re paying now.”

