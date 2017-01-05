Winter parking rules in effect in Blue Hill

News Feature

by Anne Berleant

With winter and its accompanying snow fall arriving, the Blue Hill selectmen request that drivers assist in town snow plowing efforts by following the town parking ordinance, which states:



“Snow Removal. No vehicle shall be parked at any time on any public street or way so as to interfere with or hinder the removal of snow from the street or way by the town plowing, loading or hauling.”



Selectman Jim Schatz noted, “I think we need to put some signs up and be more specific, but at least it gives people some idea.”



The ordinance, enacted in 1992, stipulates that any vehicle parked in violation of the ordinance may be towed by a private company chosen by the town, with the owners or operators liable for all related expenses. In addition, a fine of $10 may be levied by the town for any parking violation.

