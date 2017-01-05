Teacher leave-of absences poses midyear challenges for DISES

News Feature

by Monique Labbe

Three Deer Isle-Stonington Elementary School teachers were approved for leaves of absence during the December 6 meeting of the CSD 13 board.



Art teacher Hilary Tobin was approved for a leave of absence for the remainder of the 2016-17 school year, on account of recently having a baby. Jenn MacDonald, who teaches grades three and four, was approved for an extended, unpaid leave of absence. MacDonald has been on maternity leave. Finally, middle school social studies teacher Mary Rees-Nutter was granted a leave of absence from the beginning of January to the middle of March to deal with family issues.



In her report, DISES principal Carla Magoon noted that she has been working with the teaching staff to develop a plan to deal with the midyear changes.



“It is difficult to have all these midyear changes, and my remaining staff is working hard to make this as seamless as possible for the students,” said Magoon.



Mickie Flores will teach science for grades seven and eight during Rees-Nutter’s absence, and a long-term substitute teacher will be hired for the fifth and sixth grade social studies classes, according to Magoon’s report. The long-term substitute will work with assistant principal John Dow and the fifth and sixth grade team to develop lesson plans that are “rigorous and engaging to meet social studies standards,” said Magoon in her report.



Interviews for the vacant language arts position were scheduled to take place in early December in an attempt to fill it before the holiday break, however, as of



January 3, the position has yet to be filled. Magoon noted that once the teacher is hired, she will work with that individual at least one hour a week to go over lesson plans that he or she has developed to ensure that they coincide with the seventh and eighth grade standards.



“We are going through many personnel issues, many of which are beyond our control,” said Magoon. “Regardless, we must devise ways to address the changes that create the least disruption to the students’ learning.”

