New Surry Theatre offers classes, workshops, productions

News Feature

New Surry Theatre is inviting community members to bring the joy of the theater into their winter months, according to a news release.



NST’s Performing Arts School will begin its new semester on January 17, a free workshop series will be offered throughout the winter months, and auditions for NST’s upcoming production of the musical Fiddler on the Roof will take place Saturday, January 7, at the Blue Hill Town Hall Theater. NST’s artistic director, Bill Raiten, has specifically selected Fiddler to mark his retirement from directing as it is a special favorite of his and was the first play NST ever produced, 45 years ago. Joining the Fiddler production team will be Raiten’s longtime collaborators, musical director Sheldon Bisberg, choreographer Maureen Robinson of the Robinson Ballet and Ken Weinberg as set designer. Fiddler will be performed in April and will reprise in July and August.



The winter semester of the performing arts school, offering classes in Acting as Truth, Scene Study, Singing for the Stage and the Art of Theater Makeup, begins on January 17. These four classes are offered on various evenings during the week and scholarships are available. Information is available at newsurrytheatre.org. Classes are filled with community members of all ages, backgrounds and levels of experience.



Additionally, the performing arts school will offer a free workshop series this winter, focused on the technical aspects of live theater. On the evenings of January 23 and 27, Ken Weinberg, who has spent decades designing sets for the stage and screen, will lead a two-part workshop in storyboard creation and set design. On the evening of February 27, experienced makeup artist Elena Bourakovsky will lead an introduction to the art of theater makeup. On the evenings of March 6 and 10, Frank John, NST’s technical director, will lead his popular workshop exploring stage lighting and sound effects. This workshop series is made possible by support from the Maine Theater Fund of the Maine Community Foundation.



To register for classes or a workshop or for more information on any of these offerings, visit newsurrytheatre.org or contact Raiten at 374-5057 or bill@newsurrytheatre.org.

