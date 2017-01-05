New Colloquy Downeast sessions begin January 10

News Feature

Colloquy Downeast welcomes all participants to register for its colloquies of 2016-17. In its 17th year, Colloquy Downeast is a nonprofit volunteer organization offering a variety of topics for discussion and study. The colloquies typically meet in four weekly sessions at the Blue Hill Public Library, are led by local facilitators, and emphasize participation and discussion. Topics include:



• Photography as Art with Farnham (Mike) Blair, starting January 10;

• American Sea Writing with Peter Neill, starting January 10;

• The Invention of Western Liberalism: Its Nature and History with Ron Lesko, starting January 18;

• Parsing the Anthropocene: What does this new era of environmental crisis portend? with Denis Sweet, starting January 19;

• The Past and Future (?) of Humankind: Challenges to what we thought we knew about human history with David Porter and Charlie Stone, starting February 20;

• “Many Are the Afflictions of the Righteous”: The Literature of Illness with Margery Irvine, starting March 8; and

• Creativity and The Spirit with Lucas Richman, starting March 28.



For a detailed description of each colloquy and to register, go to colloquydowneast.org or write Colloquy Downeast, P.O. Box 394, Blue Hill, 04614. Advance registration is required with a limit of 15 individuals per colloquy to ensure active participation in the discussions.

