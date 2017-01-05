News Feature

Deer Isle Originally published in Castine Patriot, January 5, 2017 and Island Ad-Vantages, January 5, 2017 and The Weekly Packet, January 5, 2017 Metal artists to lead forum in Deer Isle

The Deer Isle Artists Association presents local metal artists Peter Beerits, Doug Wilson and Ian Walker for its third ART matters 2 session at 1:30 p.m. on Sunday, January 8, at the gallery on Main Street in Deer Isle. Pictured is Bear Face by Peter Beerits.

The artists will bring examples of their work to discuss with each other and the audience during the session, titled Metals Plus. DIAA Board Member Hub White will serve as moderator.



Beerits, an artist who primarily fabricates in wood, said he has always relied on metal for fine details such as eyes, lips and fingers.



Walker, a retired geologist, has worked in wood since the 7th grade. “In the mid-1970s a blacksmith writing in Fine Woodworking magazine claimed I could make a better wood chisel than I could buy,” he said in a news release. “My woodworking largely gave way to blacksmithing, and I remain an amateur blacksmith.”



Wilson has taught nationally and has worked as a blacksmith on Deer Isle since 1981. He produces functional work such as candlesticks, fire tool sets and fire screens, as well as architectural work, including gates, railings and sculpture. Eric Ziner has canceled participation in the Metals Plus session due to unexpected obligations that arose.



Each artist has a short time to speak. When all are done, the artists will talk with each other for a period of time followed by an open discussion with the audience. A reception follows with 44 North Coffee, tea and cake.

