Ellsworth Originally published in Castine Patriot, January 5, 2017 and Island Ad-Vantages, January 5, 2017 and The Weekly Packet, January 5, 2017 Acadia Law Group welcomes Blue Hill attorney

Attorney Max Coolidge, a resident of Blue Hill, recently joined Acadia Law Group, LLC, in Ellsworth. Coolidge will work primarily in the firm’s real estate and probate division, and will also handle civil appeals and court-appointed criminal matters.



“I’m happy to be joining one of the best law firms in the area,” Coolidge said in a news release, “The attorneys and paralegals at Acadia Law Group are top-notch and are all really great people to work with.”



Coolidge’s professional passion is helping individuals and small businesses navigate the legal system.



“You call an attorney when you’re going through important milestone events in your life,” Coolidge said, “Whether you’re starting a new business, buying your first home, or making your will, having competent, compassionate counsel you can trust will make all the difference.”



Coolidge joined the Maine Bar in May and started his own practice this past summer serving clients in Blue Hill and Ellsworth.

