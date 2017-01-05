Senator Kim Rosen to chair Criminal Justice and Public Safety Committee

News Feature

Maine State Senator Kim Rosen (R-Hancock) has once again been chosen by Senate President Michael Thibodeau (R-Waldo) to chair the Maine Legislature’s Criminal Justice and Public Safety Committee.



The Criminal Justice and Public Safety Committee is responsible for establishing the state’s criminal code and sentencing guidelines and oversees the Departments of Public Safety and Corrections as well as the Maine Emergency Management Agency. Senator Rosen chaired the committee during the 127th Legislature.



“I am very pleased to have once again been chosen to chair the Criminal Justice and Public Safety Committee,” Rosen said in a news release. “Ensuring the safety of our citizens is one of the most important functions of state government. We face significant challenges in the session ahead, but I am confident that those of us who have been appointed to Criminal Justice and Public Safety are up to the task.”



Rosen will also serve on the Legislature’s Transportation Committee which sets the state’s transportation policy and oversees the Bureau of Motor Vehicles, the Turnpike Authority and construction and maintenance of highways, waterways and railroads.



Rosen is serving her second term in the Maine Senate and previously served four terms in the Maine House of Representatives.

