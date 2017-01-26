School board sets 2017-18 budget

News Feature

by Monique Labbe

The Penobscot School Board approved a $1,837,212 budget for 2017-18 on January 18. The budget is up $28,183, or 1.56 percent from last year’s $1,809,028 total.



One notable increase is that of speech pathology services for Special Education. For the last few years the school had a speech pathologist on staff, but this year, the school has had to contract that service, increasing the budget by 3.78 percent, or $14,700. The school has paid $12,433 for speech pathology services so far this school year.



The purchased repair and maintenance services line is up $57,800, at $69,000, from last year’s $11,200. This increase is mostly due to a $54,000 paving project and plumbing and heating repairs with a price tag of $8,075. According to the budget, $6,000 of the paving project will come from the reserve fund.



Secondary program services are down this year by 14.51 percent, or $62,562. The reason for this, as noted by Union 93 Superintendent Mark Hurvitt, is that there are fewer high school students that the school is paying tuition for.

