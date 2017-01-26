Program on immigrant history

News Feature

On May 31, 1607, about 100 men led by George Popham left England on ships bound for America, the New World. In August, they landed on Allen Island in Casco Bay, and by fall had established the colony at Popham Beach. They were Maine’s first official immigrants.



On February 1 at 5 p.m. at the Witherle Memorial Library in Castine, join us for “Yearning to Breathe Free: The Immigrant Experience in Maine.” The program will provide an overview of Maine’s immigrant history and highlight a few of the diverse and growing communities throughout Maine. Liz Helitzer, Executive Director of the Holocaust and Human Rights Center of Maine, and David Greenham, Program Director for the HHRC, will lead the session. This program was developed in support of the 2017 Camden conference, titled “Refugees and Global Migration: Humanity’s Crisis,” which will examine the unprecedented global surge in migration, the refugees it has created, and how we should meet this crisis. The Camden Conference was founded in 1987 as a nonprofit, non-partisan educational organization, whose mission is to foster informed discourse on world issues.



For more information, call the library at 326-4375 or email refdesk@witherle.lib.me.us.

