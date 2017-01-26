News Feature

The Island & The Peninsula Originally published in Castine Patriot, January 26, 2017 and Island Ad-Vantages, January 26, 2017 and The Weekly Packet, January 26, 2017 Locals travel to Washington, Augusta for inauguration, marches

On Saturday, January 21, women from the greater Blue Hill Peninsula boarded a bus to Augusta to take part in a local march connected to the larger march planned the same day in Washington.

by Anne Berleant

Women’s marches in Washington, D.C., and across the country on January 20 drew from hundreds to hundreds of thousands of women, men and children, and joining in were citizens from across the Peninsula and Deer Isle-Stonington.



But first was the presidential inauguration on January 19, which Sandra Blanchette, an Orland resident who chairs the Hancock County Republican Party, attended.



“The inauguration was fine,” she said, despite protesters causing difficulty for those who wanted to “get where they wanted to go.” She did offer the following advice for anyone attending a future inauguration: “Skip the ball, go to the parade; but I’m a music person and would have loved to have seen all those bands….I just really enjoyed myself.”



Former Maine Senate Democratic candidate and Surry resident Moira O’Neill also was in Washington, for the women’s march the following day, bringing a contingent of friends and strangers who needed rides.



“We met at Pugnuts Icecream Shoppe in Surry,” she said. “They weren’t open but the owners were there and sent us off with great fanfare and hot cappuccinos as if we were celebrities.”



The march was “remarkable,” O’Neill continued. “I found myself swept up and crammed for hours and hours with thousands of other people, no place to turn without touching and bumping human beings—all behaving kindly, generously, with good humor.”



Many local residents traveled to Augusta, where an estimated 10,000 converged. Like in Washington and Chicago, so many people showed up that the planned march turned into a rally.



“It was amazing, powerful, a really moving experience,” Fairwinds Florist employee Audrey Frederick said. She said store owner Cullen Schneider had asked if she would mind the store being closed on her scheduled work day for the march, and she was excited to be able to attend.



“I really think we all left feeling inspired,” said Brooklin resident Ellen Booraem, who rented a bus, with 17 others, for the drive to Augusta. “There wasn’t a lot of invective against Trump. It was all about stuff we need to have happen.”



Initially, she had been worried about exerting so much energy so early for the march, she said, “and that when something really hit the fan we wouldn’t be there. I’m not so sure that I feel that way now.”



From Castine, Del Davis went with his wife, and brought their three sons. “I told them they didn’t want to miss this, that they would want to tell their [future] spouses they were there.”



He added, “It was pretty emotional, and very positive. There was no question as to why people were there.”



For Little Deer Isle resident Joni Banks, it was the first march she’d ever been on.



“I never considered not going,” she said. “Coming home and seeing my experience reiterated all over the world—I know I am not the only one who was somewhat lifted out of despair by how very positive it was.”



“No one can ignore millions marching,” O’Neill said. “In a time when there are claims of widespread division, we celebrated diversity of persons and interests.”

