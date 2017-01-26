Deer Isle-Stonington students prepare Arts Week performances

News Feature

Students get together in groups to come up with topics, characters, scenes and themes for their Arts Week performances.

by Monique Labbe

The students at Deer Isle-Stonington High School are busy preparing performances that they will present as their final activity in a week-long learning event called Arts Week.



The students started preparing for the performances on Monday, working together in groups to put together a 15-minute presentation that answers several core questions, including “Who am I?” and “Who do I want to be?” The groups will have some assistance from an adult director; however, the collaboration will be largely based on the efforts of the students.



In addition to providing students with a fun, creative way to express themselves, the week-long activity will also be used as a way for them to earn credits toward their School-wide Expectations, or SWEs, which are requirements for graduation, according to principal Todd West.



The students will perform their group presentations at 6:15 p.m. Friday, January 27, at the Reach Performing Arts Center. The community is invited to attend.

