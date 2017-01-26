Blue Hill Harbor School student accepted to all-state music festival

News Feature

Blue Hill Harbor School sophomore Nathaniel Curtis was accepted to play violin in the 2017 All-State Classical Music Festival. He has been playing the violin for 10 years.



“It’s a great feeling when you are playing with other people and all the instruments come together to create amazing sound,” Curtis said in a news release.



The Blue Hill Harbor School embraces project-based learning, allowing students to explore their interests and discover new ones. Studying at BHHS has allowed Curtis to focus on his passion for music, according to the release.



The All-State Classical Music Festival will be held on Thursday, Friday, and Saturday, May 18, 19, and 20. The All-State Classical students will perform at the Collins Center for the Arts at 5 p.m. on Saturday, May 20. All are invited to attend.



For more information about the festival, visit maineallstate.weebly.com/orchestra.html.

