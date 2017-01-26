BHMH offers prescription drug drop box

News Feature

Blue Hill Memorial Hospital, in partnership with Healthy Acadia and the Hancock County Sheriff’s Office, recently announced the addition of a new prescription drug drop box for Hancock County, as part of their substance prevention efforts. The drop box allows community members to safely dispose of medications that are expired, or no longer needed or wanted.



The new prescription drug drop box has been placed in an accessible but secure (monitored) location within the Sussman Medical Office Building on the campus of Blue Hill Memorial Hospital. The drop box will be accessible during business hours (Monday-Friday 8 a.m.-5 p.m. and Saturdays 9 a.m.-2 p.m.).



“We feel that the drop box program is an extremely important service to our community,” Blue Hill Memorial Hospital Chief Medical Officer Mike Murnik, MD, said in a news release. “We understand that our patients have been seeking a safe and convenient location to dispose of unused medications, and until now, the closet option was in Ellsworth.”



The drop box is funded through Healthy Acadia’s Drug Free Communities Initiative and Blue Hill Memorial Hospital. Other drop boxes in Hancock County are hosted at the Ellsworth, Bar Harbor, Bucksport, Mount Desert and Southwest Harbor Police Departments, as well as the Hancock County Sheriff’s Office. Drop boxes at these locations are available for safe, anonymous disposal of prescription drugs, 24 hours a day, 7 days a week.



Prescription drug misuse is the fastest growing substance use disorder nationally and in Maine. Safe drug disposal improves the health of our communities, reduces the potential for drug misuse with youth and adults, reduces illegal drug sales, and protects our environment, including our water supply. If you have questions about disposal of medications, please contact your primary care provider’s office, pharmacist, or local police department. For more information about the prescription drug drop box program and other initiatives aimed at preventing substance misuse, visit Healthy Acadia’s website, healthyacadia.org.

