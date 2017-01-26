Artists to discuss work in Deer Isle

News Feature

The Deer Isle Artists Association presents local artists Zuzonna Huot, David Kofton, David Simonds and Alice Wilkinson at the fourth ART Matters 2 session at 1:30 p.m. on Sunday, February 5, at the Deer Isle gallery.



The artists are painters and photographers whose varied work has often developed images focused on parts of the larger context. They will bring examples of their work to discuss with each other and the audience. DIAA board member Hub White will serve as moderator.



About the artists



Zuzonna Huot is primarily self-taught and favors creating in the ancient techniques of painting and drawing. Her inspiration comes from slowing down to see and feel nature intimately, with all its vast interconnectedness to ourselves in spirit and matter, and capturing its finest essence.



When David Kofton works with a model he does many photographs and quick sketches. “The combination of the two leads me to a more intuitive feeling with the subject,” he said in a news release. “I try to find the essence within, deeper than the surface of the outer shell.”



David Simonds said his work as a photographer is both serendipitous and planned. “Some images present themselves unexpectedly while others are the product of fortunate patience,” he said. “No matter their revelation, artistic success is predicated on eyes wide open, mindfulness and, above all else, removal of the lens cap.”



Alice Wilkinson has been taking pictures for years, and it seems to her she is a “street photographer” who lives where there are no streets. “I take pictures of what I see; rarely do I set one up, or go out with the purpose of taking pictures of leaves, or water, or snow,” she said. “Instead, I take pictures of what catches my eye, especially if it’s unusual or ambiguous, or reveals something unexpected.”



The program begins at 1:30 p.m., and each artist has a short time to speak. When all are done, the artists will talk with each other for a period of time followed by an open discussion with the audience. A reception follows with 44 North Coffee, tea and cake.

