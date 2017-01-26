Aquaculture training offered in Ellsworth

News Feature

Commercial fishermen and members of fishing families who are interested in diversifying their incomes are invited to participate in Aquaculture in Shared Waters, an aquaculture training course offered by University of Maine Sea Grant and Cooperative Extension, Maine Aquaculture Association, Coastal Enterprises, Inc., and Maine Aquaculture Innovation Center. Small-scale aquaculture of shellfish and seaweed presents an opportunity for Maine fishermen and other coastal residents to continue to work on the water and maintain a livelihood while producing quality local seafood, according to a news release.



An introductory meeting about the program is planned for Tuesday, February 7, at 6:30 p.m. at the Bryant E. Moore Center in Ellsworth. Program coordinators and instructors will review the curriculum and benefits to participants, including technical information needed to run a successful aquaculture operation. Topics covered include site selection, equipment and husbandry methods, regulation and permitting, farm operations, marketing, working with tourism and culinary sectors, and business and financial management. Potential participants are encouraged to attend the informational meeting to learn more about the program and how they may enroll in this free opportunity.



For more information about this meeting or the AQSW program, visit seagrant.umaine.edu/aquaculture-in-shared-waters or contact Dana Morse, 563-8186, dana.morse@maine.edu or Chris Bartlett, 853-0967, cbartlett@maine.edu.

