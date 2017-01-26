Key downtown Blue Hill properties change hands

News Feature

Vacant for the last two years, 66 Main Street in Blue Hill was recently purchased by an investor looking for a restaurant operator.

by Faith DeAmbrose

Might the recent purchase of two vacant in-town Blue Hill properties—66 Main Street and 8 Mill Street—give a jump-start to the downtown revitalization efforts currently happening ad hoc?



John Warren, a Brewer native who has spent most of his adult life in St. Petersburg, Fla., has purchased the two properties under Point Pinellas Properties, LLC. Warren, who calls himself a “small business man,” said he is an investor and will not operate any businesses in the buildings. He is currently working with Bucksport Realtor George MacLeod to search for tenants. Warren said in a recent interview that he is more interested in finding the right tenant, rather than the first tenant.



Coming across the town of Blue Hill while on a road trip two years ago, the connection was nearly instant for Warren. A wedding last summer in Brooklin brought him back to the area and the visits left an impression that eventually led to investment. Warren said he is also considering at least one other area property, but declined to give specifics.



Particularly concerned with properties that have historical or cultural significance, Warren said he has a long history of buying properties in need of historical preservation in areas that would benefit from economic development, giving preference to projects that support the arts and complement existing businesses. He said that over the decades he has owned “more than 20 buildings that have housed restaurants” and looks to establish year-round businesses that strengthen the community as a whole.



Warren said that his son and young family will remain in the area full time and that he and his wife will be frequent visitors.



For more information about leasing either of the properties, contact Realtor George MacLeod at 994-8771 or mainemacleod@gmail.com.

