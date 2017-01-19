News Feature

Sedgwick Originally published in The Weekly Packet, January 19, 2017 Two-way selectman race shapes up in Sedgwick

by Faith DeAmbrose

The time to have taken and returned papers in the town of Sedgwick has ended, and a two-way race for First Selectman has emerged.



Incumbent Neil Davis has turned in papers for the position, as has Michael Sheahan. The term is three years.



Cindy Reilly has returned papers for a three-year term as treasurer.



Michele Levesque has returned papers for a three-year seat on the school board.



Town meeting will begin with elections on March 3 at the historic town house and will reconvene for the business portion March 4 at the elementary school.

