News Feature

Blue Hill Originally published in The Weekly Packet, January 19, 2017 Selectmen take wait-and-see stance on state’s new marijuana law

by Anne Berleant

In light of discussion in the legislative policy committee in Augusta to amend the Marijuana Legalization Act, selectmen will not hold a special town meeting to enact a moratorium on retail marijuana establishments, a move they had made the previous week in a 2-0 (Bannister absent) vote.



“The clock is not ticking as rapidly as we thought,” Selectman Jim Schatz said at a January 13 selectmen’s meeting.



A legislative bill introduced in early January calls for a one-year moratorium on marijuana sales to adults, extending the nine-month period allowed by the Marijuana Legalization Act. It is expected to take an additional three months from when regulations are established for actual retail sales to begin.



Under the Act, the use and possession of small amounts of marijuana and plants will be legal as of January 31.



Schatz also noted letters and phone calls made to selectmen concerned about pushing a moratorium before voters, especially at a special town meeting.



Selectman John Bannister noted his dislike of enacting or amending ordinances through the special town meeting process, and made it clear he was not present at the January 6 meeting when Schatz and Selectman Vaughn Leach agreed to put a sample ordinance prohibiting retail marijuana establishments and social clubs in town before voters prior to town meeting.



“It’s not the issue, I just don’t like special town meetings,” Bannister said.



The town meeting warrant could include a prohibition or restrictions on retail marijuana establishments. Schatz noted that competing referendum measures at town meeting are “perfectly fine,” per town attorney Diane O’Connell.

