News Feature

Blue Hill
Originally published in The Weekly Packet, January 19, 2017
Robertson retires as Blue Hill Fire Chief

Denny Robertson, who retired this month as Blue Hill Fire Chief and assumed the post of Battalion Chief, speaks at 2016 town meeting.

Photo by Anne Berleant

by Anne Berleant

After 35 years as chief of the Blue Hill Fire Department, Denny Robertson has stepped down. He is now battalion chief, which is an advisory position, he said.

“I think it’s time,” said Robertson, who has served in the volunteer department for a total of 60 years.

Selectmen named former Assistant Chief Matt Dennison temporary fire chief, pending town meeting, on January 13, about three weeks after Robertson quietly announced his retirement.

“I’ve got a good young department and they’ll do fine,” Robertson said. “I’ve got a lot of confidence in the personnel. I’ve been very lucky, I’ve had a beautiful department for 60 years.”

Robertson said he will continue as Harbormaster for Blue Hill.


