News Feature

Brooksville Originally published in The Weekly Packet, January 19, 2017 Brooksville to see less truck traffic as result of Callahan Mine settlement

by Anne Berleant

A settlement agreement over the Callahan Mine Superfund Site between federal and state agencies and site property owner Smith Cove Preservation Trust (Smith Cove) will mean fewer heavy trucks on local roads not designed for that kind of weight.



The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency announced the agreement in a January 6 press release.



Under the settlement, Smith Cove will permit the EPA and the Maine Department of Environmental Protection to use soil, sand, silt, clay, gravel and boulders located on Smith Cove’s property for use in implementing the site cleanup, which began in 2011, resulted in hundreds of truckloads of PCB (polychlorinated biphenyl) and arsenic-laden soil being transported through Brooksville, and has an estimated $45 million cost, borne by the EPA.



The settlement will eliminate several thousand trips of heavy truck traffic on local roads leading to the site on Cape Rosier, among other benefits, the release stated. It also provides EPA and Maine DEP with permanent access rights over the property to perform and monitor the environmental response and implement institutional controls.



“Reaching this settlement is good news for the community of Brooksville,” said EPA Regional Administrator Curt Spalding. “It allows the site cleanup to move forward, and promotes continued protection of public health in the area.”



The Callahan Mine Superfund Site is the former location of a zinc/copper open-pit mine. The mining operations were conducted adjacent to and beneath Goose Pond, a tidal estuary. The major mining operations occurred from 1968-1972 although there were some limited mining activities from 1881 to 1887.



The agreement is subject to a 30-day public comment period, which will begin on the date notice of the proposed settlement is published in the Federal Register.

