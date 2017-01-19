Stonington to reorganize recycling operation

News Feature

by Rich Hewitt

As part of an effort to prepare for a new trash contract with Penobscot Energy Recovery Company, the town is reorganizing the recycling area at the transfer station.



Crews were busy cleaning up the recycling building recently, and at a meeting on January 9, selectmen showed off a batch of new signs that will be used to indicate where to dispose of recyclable materials. They are hoping townspeople will cooperate and join the recycling effort as a way to save money on trash disposal.



The new contract with PERC goes into effect in 2018 at a higher tipping fee and selectmen have discussed ways to reduce costs since they made the decision to stick with the Orrington trash-to-energy facility.



“We’re hoping this will make it easier for people to recycle,” said Selectman Evelyn Duncan. “This will save the town money in the long run.”



The signs were recently delivered to the town office. A large sign will designate the recycling area and colorful smaller signs will indicate where specific recyclables go.



One area of concern for selectmen is the corrugated cardboard area. The town has faced a number of issues with cardboard, but one of the biggest has been space. And that’s where residents can help. The town can recycle clean cardboard, so selectmen are urging people to empty cardboard boxes and to break them down so they lie flat.



“If you get 20 boxes whole, that takes up a lot of space,” Duncan said. “When they’re folded flat, that takes up a lot less room.”



It also makes it easier for attendants to handle and to bale them up for transportation.



Separating recyclable materials from the regular trash can help to bring in revenue for the town and to reduce the cost of trash disposal. The town can get paid for some recycled materials such as the clean cardboard.



Selectmen stressed that the reorganized recycling operation will have to be monitored, and Chris Betts said that increased recycling—especially of cardboard—could require additional help at the station.



“We’re going to need more manpower to handle the newspapers and the cardboard,” Betts said. “Are we going to hire more people?”



The selectmen made no decision on new transfer station workers. They did meet in executive session at the end of the meeting to discuss employee evaluations and wages. Any additions to the transfer station staff could be done when they meet to make final decisions about the town budget.



Work on reorganizing the recycling area with all the new signs in place was expected to be completed this week.

