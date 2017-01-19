Selectmen enact interim policy prohibiting pot businesses

News Feature

by Monique Labbe

In light of the November General Election vote to implement the Marijuana Legalization Act, the Castine board of selectmen at its January 17 meeting, enacted an interim policy that prohibits the acceptance of applications for marijuana retail or manufacturing businesses within the town limits. The notice states that during the nine-month period in which the state has to draft its oversight rules, the town will consider its options under the law.



“At this time, and until further notice, the town will not accept any applications for a business license, building permit, certificate of occupancy, site plan review, conditional use, or any other approval for the operation of any facility, building, or property related to cultivation, manufacturing, testing, sale or consumption of retail marijuana,” as written in the notice.



Town Manager Jimmy Goodson also noted that, in an email sent out on January 17, Maine Maritime Academy stated that, as it operates under federal mandate, that, as the use of marijuana is still illegal at the federal level, the campus operates as a zero tolerance campus in regards to the retail sale of marijuana. Selectmen Gus Basile asked Goodson if an employee of the academy should want to use marijuana, could they use it off campus. Goodson noted that they could, as the personal use of marijuana is different from retail distribution.



Goodson said that public hearings will be held as the time gets closer to town meeting.

