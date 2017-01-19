News Feature

Stonington Originally published in Castine Patriot, January 19, 2017 and Island Ad-Vantages, January 19, 2017 and The Weekly Packet, January 19, 2017 OHA to present Jordan Harrison’s newest play

Imagine a world where you could employ artificial intelligence to create a hologram of a loved one who has passed. You could live out your days with a dear companion programmed with only the memories you wanted to keep alive. What happens to our identity when the stories that remain shape-shift like the wind, like our memories? And what happens to the truth?



On Friday, February 24, at 7 p.m. and Sunday, February 26, at 2 p.m. the Staged Reading Series returns to the Opera House, with playwright Jordan Harrison’s newest play, Marjorie Prime.



“Marjorie Prime is a deeply tender and thoughtful play about love and loss and the stories we tell ourselves to help navigate the journey,” Kate Russell, Opera House Arts’ Creative Producing Fellow and director of the play, said in a news release.



Auditions for the production will take place at the Opera House the first week of February. Community members are encouraged to participate, regardless of how much experience on the stage they have.



In addition to providing local actors with roles, the series brings live theatre to the stage all winter long. The reading offers a cast of local artists, featuring Deer Isle favorite Cherie Mason in the title role.



Food will be sold in the lobby before and a community conversation will follow. For information call 367-2788.

