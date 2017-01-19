Imagination, collaboration to dominate school’s first ‘Arts Week’

News Feature

by Monique Labbe

Starting Monday, January 23, students at Deer Isle-Stonington High School will take part in a week-long learning event called Arts Week. The first of its kind at the school, the event is designed to help students collaborate, problem solve and achieve a common goal, according to principal Todd West.



The students will be split into four mixed-grade groups, with the task of putting together a 15-minute performance that will be presented to the public at the end of the week. Each group will come up with a topic for that performance, based on the general guidelines of “who am I?” and “who do I want to become?” The groups will have some assistance from an adult director; however, the collaboration will be largely based on the efforts of the students.



“We really want to give the kids a voice,” said West. “We’ll sort of provide them with these driving questions, but we also want them to have the freedom to work together to come up with something.”



Teacher John Lincoln will be one of the directors, as will Joshua McCarey, the education associate at Opera House Arts.



“It’s really about you guys, your voices, your experiences, your lives,” said McCarey during an assembly at the school on January 17. “This has never been done before, it’s all about working together to make it happen.”



To get the students to become more comfortable with using their voices in a responsible but direct way, McCarey and other staff members guided them through an exercise called Speak Your Mind, during which the students separated into groups and had to speak, for 20 seconds, about hating something, appreciating something, or debating a topic, based on prompts that were provided by the instructors.



In addition to providing students with a fun, creative way to express themselves, the week-long activity will also be used as a way for them to earn credits toward their School-wide Expectations, or SWEs, which are requirements for graduation, according to West.



The students will meet in their groups on Monday to talk about topics and do a variety of exploration activities, said West. Tuesday, they will take what they gleaned during Monday’s sessions and start to put together their performance. The rest of the week is designed to allow the students to put the finishing touches on their presentations, which will culminate in a performance at 6:15 p.m. Friday, January 27, at the Reach Performing Arts Center.



“It’s exciting,” said West. “The fact that we have never done this before, it’s exciting to see how it all comes together.”

