Haystack announces summer programs

News Feature

Haystack Mountain School of Crafts has announced its program offerings for the 2017 summer season. Thirty-seven workshops will be held from June through August in a variety of craft media. In addition, Haystack’s free, two-week Open Studio Residency and the annual summer conference will convene. Deadlines for 2017 are March 1 for Open Studio Residency and summer workshop scholarship applications, and April 1 for regular (non-scholarship) summer workshop applications. Registration for the summer conference will begin in February and is on a first come, first served basis.



2017 workshops include blacksmithing, book arts, ceramics, drawing, enameling, fiber, glass, graphics, metals, mixed media, paper-making, printmaking, quilt-making, weaving, wood, and writing.



Visiting artists include writer Faythe Levine and curator Rachael Arauz. Levine is an independent researcher, curator, multi-media artist, and author. Her two most widely known projects, Sign Painters (2013) and Handmade Nation (2009), both feature-length documentaries with accompanying books, have toured extensively. She was a presenter and workshop leader at Haystack’s 2016 Summer Conference and returns to offer informal conversations and activities to Session 1 workshop participants and faculty, and she will be producing the 2017 Haystack Monograph.



Arauz is an art historian and independent curator. She is currently co-curator, with Diana Greenwold, on a forthcoming exhibition about Haystack Mountain School of Crafts 1950–1969 (Portland Museum of Art, Maine, 2018). Arauz will offer informal conversations and activities to Session 3 workshop participants and faculty while also doing research for the exhibition catalog about Haystack’s first 20 years.



Read more at haystack-mtn.org.

