Cash theft from local nonprofit sparks ‘Cash Mob’ response

News Feature

by Faith DeAmbrose

The Hancock County Sheriff’s Office is looking for the person or persons responsible for a theft that occurred at the TurnStyle, a local nonprofit that turns donated clothing into food for those in need.



The theft was discovered early Thursday, January 12, by a food pantry volunteer. “The empty cash drawer was on the floor behind the counter,” said Judi Hilliker, the president of the Tree of Life board of directors. The thief gained entry, forcibly, through a window in the sorting room, located behind the fence between the shop and Rite Aid.



Hilliker said the cash taken was the startup money to begin last Thursday’s retail sales—roughly $100 to $150.



That loss was further exacerbated by the fact the store was closed for several hours while the police investigated, she said, adding, “The thief also stole interior keys that were in the drawer so we have to replace several locks.”



The theft has caused outcry throughout the area and even sparked a “Cash Mob,” which occurred on Tuesday, January 17. Quickly after the theft was reported community members looked for ways to help and within hours a Facebook event was created asking people to shop at the store.



“We have found out how much the community cares for us,” said TurnStyle board member and treasurer Brenda Means at the January 17 event.



The Cash Mob netted the nonprofit more than $1,300, with $687 being donated for the day to the Tree of Life food pantry.



The burglary remains under investigation.

