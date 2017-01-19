American String Quartet to open concert season

News Feature

The Blue Hill Concert Association will open the 2017 Winter Season with the American String Quartet on Sunday, January 29, at the First Congregational Church of Blue Hill at 3 p.m.



Internationally recognized as one of the world’s foremost quartets, the American String Quartet was formed in 1974 by students at The Juilliard School of Music and are winners of the Coleman Competition and the Naumburg Chamber Music Award. Their performance was described by The New York Times as “luxurious, beautifully sculptured.” Currently in residence at the Manhattan School of Music and the Aspen Music Festival, members include Peter Winograd, violin; Laurie Carney, violin; Daniel Avshalomov, viola; and Wolfram Koessel, cello. The quartet plays and has recorded the complete quartets of European masters, performs music by American composers and champions contemporary music.



The program includes a new composition by Maine resident Robert Sirota, “The American Pilgrimage,” first movement Morning: Waldo County, Maine. The Quartet will also perform Haydn’s Spring Quartet in G major, Op. 76, No. 1 and Beethoven’s Quartet No. 9 in C major, Op. 59.



Tickets are available at bluehillconcertassociation.org, Fairwinds Florists, or at the door. Students are admitted free. For more information, visit bluehillconcertassociation.org or phone 367-2918.

