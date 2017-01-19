News Feature

Penobscot Originally published in Castine Patriot, January 19, 2017 After 31 years at Northern Bay Market, Jim and Pat Henry retire

Pat and Jim Henry have retired after operating Northern Bay Market for 31 years. They sold the store on January 3.

by Anne Berleant

Jim and Pat Henry, owners of Northern Bay Market for more than three decades, served up far more than pizza, groceries, seafood and gasoline.



“It’s conversation,” Jim said. “It’s a hang out. People may be there 15 minutes or an hour.”



Everyone who comes in the store is family, he said, and not just a customer.



Over 85 employees have passed through the store, Pat said, with most staying for around 10 years, sometimes the granddaughter or grandson of a former employee.



All are expected to follow three basic rules, Jim said: greet each customer who comes in, always be respectful, and don’t ever get in an argument. “The customer is always right even if they’re 100 percent wrong.”



The Henrys sold the market on January 3, after buying it in 1985 from Don and Carolyn Blodgett, both of Penobscot.



Jim, a Penobscot Community School teacher, said he had asked Don Blodgett for first refusal if he was ever ready to sell the business. That was 1970, 15 years before the sale.



“And Don honored that,” Pat said.



Jim may have been a new owner but he knew his way around the business.



“I’ve been working in stores since seventh grade, all through high school and college,” he said. “And my father was a butcher.”



The Henrys expanded the store after about five years, to match the number of customers. Soon a pizza oven and deli were added, and then the Bottle Barn redemption center.



“When you have a business like ours, you have to have things that attract people to the store,” Pat said.



The Bottle Barn accepts bottle donations for 14 schools and organizations and attracts people from Castine to Stonington, Jim said.



Jim also “smartened up and learned how to use the seasons to my advantage,” he said.



That meant providing fresh seafood for residents and summer people, finding local suppliers, and sometimes driving to the Stonington Lobster Co-op three times a week, a trip Jim said he made as recently as three weeks ago.



“It’s a huge part of my business,” he said.



Over their years behind the counter, the Henrys have seen Penobscot change, with less local businesses and more childless, retired residents.



What hasn’t changed is the sense of community, especially during hard times. When much of Penobscot lost power for days on end during an ice storm a few years back, the store became the local hub for gas for generators, coordinated fresh water supplies, and served as an information center.



“I think of that often,” Pat said. “There’s so much that goes through that store you can’t describe…Sometimes we’re the first person someone sees in the morning and the last one at night.”



Both are also committed to helping the new owners, Jesse and Jamie MacNair, through the transition. “They are jumping in,” Jim said. “But they’re not afraid to ask [questions].”



This is a second retirement for both of them, Pat noted. Jim taught for 28 years, and also served as selectman for 16 years.



“I’ve got to find something to do, that’s my plan,” he said. “Maybe I’ll go back to hunting, fishing, golfing, all the things I used to do before I had the store.”



As the morning light filtered into the kitchen of their Penobscot home, Pat said, “You just miss the people. That’s the hardest part, not seeing your friends and neighbors.”



But she said both were relieved once the sale was complete. “It’s like, what’s the next adventure?”

