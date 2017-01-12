Work takes a winter break at Hagen Dock

News Feature

With half the dock torn up and the sewer pipes installed, crews from John Goodwin Construction have wrapped up work until early March. The project is expected to be complete in June.

by Faith DeAmbrose

With new sewer pipes installed and blanketed in from the cold, work at Hagen Dock has stopped and is set to resume in early March.



The work is ahead of schedule, said Stonington Town Manager Kathleen Billings.



The project, which has a completion date of June 1, will reconfigure the dock face, add four parking spaces and increase the structural strength of the facility.



John Goodwin Jr. Construction of Southwest Harbor was the low bidder for the resurfacing portion of the project at a cost of $657,900.



As previously reported in the Island Ad-Vantages (see July 21 issue), “the project calls for removing all of the fill material underneath the dock surface and replacing it with granite ledge in-fill. The walls of the dock will be reconstructed using existing granite blocks, but will be laid up ‘tighter and better’ than the existing wall. The project will include improvements to the electrical, water and sewer utilities.



“The proposed design for lighting consists of a 7-foot granite base with the light fixture on top. The fixture would be almost nine feet above the ground. Between the lights there will be five-foot high granite posts which will be used as part of the railing system. That railing system will include 1/8-inch wire between the granite posts, spaced at 4-inch intervals to meet ADA requirements.



“There will be 30 lights spaced at 30-foot intervals around the perimeter of the dock. The plan calls for downcast, LED lights, and that light from the pier would not extend beyond the dock and onto Main Street, adding that the lights are ‘night-sky’ compliant.”



The project is being funded through a $300,000 Community Development Block Grant, along with voter-approved surplus funds and a $500,000 loan from Machias Savings Bank (with a .79 percent interest rate).

