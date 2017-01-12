Penobscot School Board in early budget talks

News Feature

by Monique Labbe

The Penobscot school budget is still a work in progress, but an early second draft shows a 1.04 percent increase, or $18,766, from the current budget. Budget meetings will continue throughout January; however, as of Monday, January 9, the 2017-18 expenditure budget was projected to be $1,827,794. The current budget is $1,809,028.



Union 93 Special Education Coordinator Sheila Irvine was on hand during the January 9 school board meeting to discuss the special education budget, which is one of the bigger items on this year’s overall expenditures. The 2017-18 special education budget was originally calculated for a .21 percent increase; however, Irvine noted that having to contract for speech pathology services would be a notable increase, driving the total percentage increase to 5 percent. Irvine added that in the past, the school had been able to hire a speech pathologist; however, this year the advertising process did not bring in any suitable candidates. As such, the school had to spend $11,593 for those services during the 2016-17 school year. The projected amount for the 2017-18 budget is about $24,000.



Another notable section of the budget that Union 93 Superintendent Mark Hurvitt and board members plan to discuss is operations and maintenance, as several projects, including a possible paving of the front parking lot, have been addressed in previous meetings for this year.



Hurvitt also informed board members that the carry forward this year is just over $300,000, which could be used to help mitigate some of the tax burden from the slightly increased budget this year.

