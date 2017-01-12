News Feature

The Island Originally published in Island Ad-Vantages, January 12, 2017 Nomination deadline draws near

by Faith DeAmbrose

Papers for open municipal and school seats are up for grabs as part of the 2017 annual town meeting election process.



In Deer Isle, papers have been released and are due back on January 20.



• One three-year term as selectman, currently held by Ron Eaton, who has taken out papers.



• One one-year term as tax collector, currently held by Myra Weed. As of press time papers have not yet been taken out for this position.



• One one-year seat as town clerk, currently held by Heather Cormier, who has taken out papers.



• One one-year seat as road commissioner, currently held by Burt Schmidt, who has taken out papers.



In Stonington, papers need to be returned to the town office by Friday, January 20.



• Two three-year seats on the board of selectmen, currently held by Richard Larrabee and John Robbins. Robbins has taken out papers, but Larrabee will not seek reelection. As of press time, no one has taken out papers to run for another open seat.



For the Deer Isle-Stonington CSD #13 school board:



• One three-year seat, currently held by Skip Greenlaw, who has taken out papers.



• One one-year seat, held by appointment by Loring Kydd who replaced Holly Eaton. Kydd and Amy Vaughn have taken out papers for the seat.



Papers are due back to the central office by January 12.

