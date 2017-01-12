Island Employee Cooperative, high school to offer food safety class

News Feature

The Island Employee Cooperative, in collaboration with Deer Isle-Stonington High School, will offer a 10-week SERVSAFE food safety class starting on January 17. SERVSAFE, an educational program of the National Restaurant Association, is a nationally recognized training program created by food service industry leaders to help workers understand the food safety risks inherent in their businesses, and how to mitigate these risks and keep food safe throughout their operation.



“Food safety is important not just to our grocery businesses, the Burnt Cove Market and the Galley,” Les Weed, Finance Director for the IEC, said in a news release, “but is also relevant to restaurants, convenience stores, health care workers, caterers, and school food service workers. Consumers want a safe and secure food supply, and this educational programming is vital to that effort.”



The 10-week class will meet at the Deer Isle-Stonington High School every Tuesday from 3 to 4 p.m. There will be no class during school vacation or on snow days. Upon completion of the course, students will be administered the nationally recognized SERVSAFE examination. A passing score on the examination provides students with a SERVSAFE Food Protection Manager Certification that is valid for five years from the exam date.



The class, taught by Stonington chef and food safety specialist Cheryl Wixson, will include hands-on training at the Galley and the high school. Students will master sanitation, the flow of food through an operation, sanitary facilities, and pest management. “We’re pleased to have this opportunity to work with the Island Employee Cooperative,” says Todd West, principal of the high school. “Food safety education is vital to many of our students’ potential career opportunities.”



For more information, or to register, contact Amanda Kilpatrick, Human Resource Coordinator for the Island Employee Cooperative, at 367-2681, or HR@IECCOOP.org.

