Brooksville School Board tackles budget

News Feature

by Monique Labbe

With the future of leadership at Brooksville Elementary School up in the air for next year, one thing for certain is that whatever decisions the school board makes moving forward, settling its current predicament will not be cheap.



When former principal Todd Nelson and school board members made the decision to part ways in November, it was agreed that Nelson would be paid the remainder of his 2016-17 contract, $37,698. Board members also agreed to pay out his insurance benefits from January to June of 2017 ($9,710) and the entirety of insurance benefits for the 2017-18 school year of $19,421, which is a “high estimate,” according to Union 93 Superintendent Mark Hurvitt.



In addition to paying out Nelson’s contract, the school also has to budget for a $7,000 stipend for current acting principal Cammie Lepper, who has also taken over Nelson’s seventh and eighth grade language arts classes while keeping her fifth and sixth math class. Half of that stipend, or $3,500, will come from a Program on Education Policy and Governance (PEPG), according to Hurvitt.



The transition also requires a long term substitute to take over the remainder of Lepper’s fifth and sixth grade classes for this school year. Hurvitt said he estimates that position will cost $14,949, however that number is also a high estimate.



“That’s the deal the board made with [Nelson],” said Hurvitt. “Now, it’s my deal to make sure the budget balances.”



Hurvitt and board members will meet during January to finalize the 2017-18 budget, which, in its second draft, is at $1,870,962, up 1.51 percent from the current budget. Hurvitt reported almost $100,000 in carry over funds; however, he said the carry over into 2017-18 will be “considerably less, probably in the $50,000 range,” because of the cost of recent leadership issues.

