‘Writers Resist’ event planned at Blue Hill Public Library

News Feature

A Writers Resist event will take place at the Blue Hill Public Library on Sunday, January 15 (Martin Luther King Jr.’s birthday), from 4 to 6 p.m.



Focusing on passion and compassion, invited speakers will read from diverse voices across time that speak to the ideals of Democracy, free expression and upholding truth in the face of misinformation, according to a news release.



Many writers before us have inspired our seeking justice (James Baldwin, Gloria Anzaldua, Muriel Rukeyser) with their words, and many contemporaries continue this tradition in voices of clarity and beauty (Saeed Jones, Elizabeth Kolbert, Leslie Marmon Silko, Brian Turner). “Writing is a way into a big conversation, and listening to our histories can re-inaugurate compassion and awaken us to possibility. Our voices will call attention to the ideals of a free, just and compassionate society,” the news release states.



Speakers include Bea Gates, Sherri Mitchell, Sandy Phippen, Meredith DeFrancesco, Rob Shetterly, Leslie Ross, Zeke Finkelstein and others to be announced.



Event co-sponsors include The Cannery at South Penobscot, Maine Veterans for Peace, Peninsula Peace & Justice, Americans Who Tell the Truth, and Reversing Falls Sanctuary.



Writers Resist events (writersresist.design/index.php/events/) are organizing in small towns and cities across the U.S. and internationally on Martin Luther King Jr.’s birthday “to heal and move forward, individually and as a nation; we believe people need something to be for in this anxious moment. The only thing we ‘resist’ is that which attacks or seeks to undermine those most basic principles of freedom and justice for all. Co-sponsored by PEN America, Writers Rresist is not affiliated with a political party and takes an inspired focus on the future, and how we, as writers, can be a unifying force for the protection of Democracy.”

