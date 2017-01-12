Sunday afternoon concerts planned in Castine

News Feature

This winter and spring, the Witherle Memorial Library and the Castine Arts Association, supported by a grant from the Maine Public Library Fund, will present a series of Sunday afternoon concerts featuring the many styles and talents of Maine musicians.



On Sunday, January 15, at 2 p.m. in the Witherle Memorial Library, the series kicks off with The New Shades of Blue, who will present an array of original classical guitar compositions and then discuss their music and music-writing process. The band, consisting of Juliane Gardner (lead vocals/rhythm guitar) and Chris Poulin (lead guitar/vocals/flute), has been playing together for 18 years, pleasing audiences with an eclectic mix of old time jazz favorites, blues, original compositions, and reggae.



The concert series will continue on February 19 at 2 p.m. in the Unitarian Universalist Parish House with a presentation by sound artists N.B. Aldrich (found sound and laptop) and Leslie Ross (bassoon and laptop). The duo will perform a series of electroacoustic pieces, collaboratively conceived and worked on over this past year. Quadraphonic speakers (a four point surround system) are essential to their music, allowing signals from their laptops and instruments to move and shift around the room. The listener is immersed in a total sonic experience.



Other concerts in March, April, and May will be announced as they’re scheduled. The Maine Public Library Fund is funded by tax donations made on the Maine Income Tax Schedule CP. The Witherle Memorial Library was one of 17 Maine public libraries that received grants for fall 2016. For more information, call the library at 326-4375 or email refdesk@witherle.lib.me.us.

