Nomination papers released in Blue Hill Peninsula towns

News Feature

by Faith DeAmbrose

Nomination papers for municipal and school positions are in varying stages of completion across the peninsula towns.



In Blue Hill, papers were released January 9 and are due back February 20.

• Selectman, three-year term, held by John Bannister.

• School Board, two three-year seats, held by Sean Walsh and Rebecca Conable.

• Planning Board, two three-year seats, held by Ken Charles and Scott Miller.



In Brooksville papers have been released and are due back January 19.

• Selectman, three-year term, held by Richard Bakeman, who has taken out papers.

• Town Clerk, held by Amber Bakeman, who has returned papers.

• Tax Collector, one-year term, held by Yvonne Redman, who has returned papers.

• Treasurer, one-year term, held by Freida Peasley, who has returned papers.

• Fire Chief, one-year term, held by Matt Dow, who has returned papers.

• Road Commissioner, held by Mark Blake who has taken out papers, as has Matt Dow who has returned them.

• Planning board, two three-year positions, held by Denis Blodgett and Phil Wessel, both have taken papers out.

• Budget and Advisory, two three-year seats, held by Matt Freedman and John Kimball, who have taken out papers.

• School Board, one three-year seat, held by Brad Jones, who has returned papers. Barbara Blake Chapman has also taken out papers for the open seat.



In Brooklin papers have been released and are due back February 16.

• Selectman, three-year term, held by Deborah Brewster.

• Road Commissioner, one-year term, held by Neil Allen.

• Town Clerk, three-year term, held by Gigi Hardy.

• School Board, three-year term, held by Mike Sealander.



In Sedgwick papers have been released and are due back on January 17.

• First Selectman, three-year term, held by Neil Allen, who has taken out papers.

• Treasurer, three-year term, held by Cindy Reilly, who has taken out papers.

• School Board, three-year term, held by Michele Levesque, who has taken out papers.

